Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $989,000 Position in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,912 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Ecovyst worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecovyst by 24.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,388,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,053 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Ecovyst by 73.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,232,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,294,000 after purchasing an additional 941,864 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter worth approximately $7,141,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecovyst by 19.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,879,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,184,000 after purchasing an additional 786,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ecovyst by 28.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,994,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,275,000 after purchasing an additional 661,240 shares in the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ECVT opened at $10.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.08. Ecovyst Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ECVT shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Ecovyst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CL King increased their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $13.50 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, March 6th.

In other Ecovyst news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 11,490,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $114,329,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

