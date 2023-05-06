Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Cut to $265.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $305.00 to $265.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 30.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.21.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $203.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.01. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $186.47 and a 1-year high of $284.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $242.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.07.

Insider Activity

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

