Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Cut to $221.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $278.00 to $221.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.21.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $203.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.71 billion, a PE ratio of 67.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.07. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $186.47 and a 12 month high of $284.45.

Insider Activity

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. United Bank raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Recommended Stories

