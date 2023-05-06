George Parmer Acquires 5,000 Shares of LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB) Stock

LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Rating) Director George Parmer purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.62 per share, for a total transaction of $28,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,764 shares in the company, valued at $762,993.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

LINKBANCORP Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LNKB opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. LINKBANCORP, Inc. has a one year low of $5.02 and a one year high of $10.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.27 million and a PE ratio of 19.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.92.

LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). LINKBANCORP had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $9.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LINKBANCORP, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut LINKBANCORP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of LINKBANCORP during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of LINKBANCORP during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LINKBANCORP during the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of LINKBANCORP during the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LINKBANCORP during the 3rd quarter valued at $438,000. 39.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LINKBANCORP

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, a full-service state chartered commercial bank in Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, saving accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposits. The company's loan portfolio comprises small business, real estate, agricultural, home equity, consumer lending, commercial, municipal, term, lines of credit, auto, and home mortgage and construction loans.

