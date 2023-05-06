Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.87.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

FMX opened at $98.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.36. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a fifty-two week low of $58.73 and a fifty-two week high of $98.97.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $9.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 10.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.0138 per share. This is a boost from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.85. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fomento Económico Mexicano

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

