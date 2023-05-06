NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Insider Martin Westhead Sells 2,707 Shares

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) insider Martin Westhead sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $37,248.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,908.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Martin Westhead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 16th, Martin Westhead sold 967 shares of NETGEAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $18,411.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $13.92 on Friday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $26.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.71.

NETGEAR ( NASDAQ:NTGR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $249.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.52 million. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on NETGEAR in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NETGEAR during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in NETGEAR by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NETGEAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in NETGEAR by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

