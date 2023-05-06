PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.25

Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.25 and last traded at $3.41, with a volume of 20481030 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

PacWest Bancorp Trading Up 81.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $679.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 48.43%. The company had revenue of $315.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mark Yung purchased 3,148 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,007.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,118 shares in the company, valued at $184,799.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Mark Yung purchased 3,148 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,007.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,118 shares in the company, valued at $184,799.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director C William Hosler purchased 2,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.66 per share, with a total value of $41,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,835.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 51,833 shares of company stock worth $1,089,746 over the last ninety days. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

Further Reading

