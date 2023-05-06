The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Price Target to $48.00

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.79.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of KHC opened at $41.32 on Wednesday. Kraft Heinz has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $44.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.90 and a 200 day moving average of $39.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,479,947.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 204.0% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.