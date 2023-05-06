Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Comerica were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica by 9.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica by 22.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Comerica by 6.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Comerica by 8.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica by 119.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.23.

NYSE:CMA opened at $36.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $87.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.96.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.40 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 30.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.93%.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

