Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Raised to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $135.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $78.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BLDR. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $111.42.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $111.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.78. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $48.91 and a one year high of $111.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.33. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 55.42%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 179.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

Featured Articles

