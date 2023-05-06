Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $902,000 Stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 761.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 543 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 26.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 630 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 479.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DKS shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Williams Trading cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

NYSE DKS opened at $141.60 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.45 and a 52-week high of $152.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.28 and a 200-day moving average of $127.13.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 45.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 37.14%.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 83,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $12,109,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,872,991.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 83,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $12,109,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,872,991.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 6,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $909,696.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,382 shares of company stock worth $41,042,070 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

