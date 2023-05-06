Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) EVP Sells $63,780.00 in Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $63,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,510,655.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Monday, April 3rd, Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total value of $67,190.00.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Sarah Condella sold 2,924 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $178,714.88.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Sarah Condella sold 954 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $62,572.86.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $67.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.29. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $29.27 and a 52 week high of $72.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of -19.01 and a beta of 1.41.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.18. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 29.92%. The firm had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.28) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on Exact Sciences from $54.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 12.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 6.4% in the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 6,852 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 36.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 945,969 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,735,000 after buying an additional 251,091 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

