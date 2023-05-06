Insider Buying: Challenger Limited (ASX:CGF) Insider Purchases A$61,690.00 in Stock

Challenger Limited (ASX:CGF – Get Rating) insider Heather Smith bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$6.17 ($4.09) per share, with a total value of A$61,690.00 ($40,854.30).
Challenger Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.08.
Challenger Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Challenger’s previous Interim dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. Challenger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.43%.
Challenger Company Profile
Challenger Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The company also provides retirement services to its clients. It manages equity mutual funds. The firm invests into the public equity markets across the world. Challenger Limited was founded in 1985 and is based in Australia, Asia and United Kingdom.
See Also
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
Receive News & Ratings for Challenger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Challenger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.