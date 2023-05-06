Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CFO Sells $44,288.00 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $44,288.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 463,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,411,629.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sanjay Datta also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Upstart alerts:

On Monday, April 24th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $48,000.00.

On Monday, April 17th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $48,576.00.

On Monday, April 10th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $53,408.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $50,400.00.

On Monday, March 27th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $42,368.00.

On Monday, March 20th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $48,512.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $48,448.00.

On Monday, March 6th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $61,344.00.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Sanjay Datta sold 13,872 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $250,389.60.

On Monday, February 13th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $51,872.00.

Upstart Stock Performance

NASDAQ UPST opened at $13.24 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $89.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.15.

Institutional Trading of Upstart

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.31. Upstart had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $146.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.13 million. Analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Upstart by 85.7% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on UPST shares. Citigroup cut shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Loop Capital raised Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Upstart in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Upstart from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Upstart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.