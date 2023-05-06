Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI) Chairman Sells $59,097.60 in Stock

Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) Chairman Neil Desai sold 7,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $59,097.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,833,848 shares in the company, valued at $14,083,952.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Neil Desai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 1st, Neil Desai sold 24,479 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $190,936.20.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Neil Desai sold 7,336 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $53,112.64.

On Monday, April 3rd, Neil Desai sold 9,583 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total value of $71,393.35.

Aadi Bioscience Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of Aadi Bioscience stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $196.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.20. Aadi Bioscience, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aadi Bioscience

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Aadi Bioscience from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alerce Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Alerce Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,630,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,924,000 after acquiring an additional 336,045 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 54.1% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 590,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,340,000 after purchasing an additional 207,190 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Aadi Bioscience by 4.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 567,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,014,000 after purchasing an additional 25,085 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Aadi Bioscience by 72.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 535,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 224,178 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aadi Bioscience by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares during the period. 67.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aadi Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai on November 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Articles

