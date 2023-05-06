Insider Selling: Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) EVP Sells $49,671.58 in Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 1,801 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $49,671.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,899.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Thomas Bartrum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Thomas Bartrum sold 15,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $411,000.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Thomas Bartrum sold 15,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $413,850.00.

On Friday, March 3rd, Thomas Bartrum sold 15,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $428,250.00.

On Friday, February 3rd, Thomas Bartrum sold 15,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $398,400.00.

Privia Health Group Trading Up 6.1 %

NASDAQ PRVA opened at $29.09 on Friday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $44.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.42.

Institutional Trading of Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.17. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $364.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Privia Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Privia Health Group by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 35.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Securities upped their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Stephens began coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.19.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

