First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Director Purchases $46,900.00 in Stock

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) Director Max Briggs acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $46,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 46,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,077.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

FFWM stock opened at $4.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $258.08 million, a PE ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.88. First Foundation Inc. has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $22.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.21%.

Several research firms have commented on FFWM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on First Foundation from $18.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut First Foundation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on First Foundation from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in First Foundation by 348.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 674.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in First Foundation in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of a comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

