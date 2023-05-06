Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) CFO Sells $47,437.60 in Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) CFO David Mountcastle sold 1,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $47,437.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,220 shares in the company, valued at $4,198,227.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

David Mountcastle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, David Mountcastle sold 5,506 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $152,075.72.

Privia Health Group Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of PRVA stock opened at $29.09 on Friday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $44.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.17. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $364.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.16 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,824,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,331,000 after purchasing an additional 321,734 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Privia Health Group by 16.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,283,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,846,000 after buying an additional 471,296 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Privia Health Group by 183.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,996,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,041,000 after buying an additional 1,940,218 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Privia Health Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,793,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,444,000 after buying an additional 18,752 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Privia Health Group by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,780,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,960,000 after buying an additional 1,162,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PRVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.19.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Further Reading

