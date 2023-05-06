Insider Buying: Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) Director Purchases 4,900 Shares of Stock

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Rating) Director Kathryn Girten purchased 4,900 shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $47,677.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,677. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Stock Up 5.8 %
RMBI opened at $9.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.37 million, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average is $12.23. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $15.95.
Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 47.46%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Richmond Mutual Bancorporation
Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Company Profile
