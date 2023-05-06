Insider Buying: Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) Director Purchases 4,900 Shares of Stock

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Rating) Director Kathryn Girten purchased 4,900 shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $47,677.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,677. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Stock Up 5.8 %

RMBI opened at $9.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.37 million, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average is $12.23. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $15.95.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 611,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,974 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 17.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

