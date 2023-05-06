Wesley Miller Welborn Acquires 2,500 Shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Stock

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) Chairman Wesley Miller Welborn acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.38 per share, with a total value of $48,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 89,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,157.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Wesley Miller Welborn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 1st, Wesley Miller Welborn purchased 525 shares of SmartFinancial stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.89 per share, for a total transaction of $10,967.25.

On Thursday, February 9th, Wesley Miller Welborn acquired 159 shares of SmartFinancial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.19 per share, for a total transaction of $4,323.21.

SmartFinancial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBK opened at $20.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $351.48 million, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.34. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

SmartFinancial Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SmartFinancial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 22.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SmartFinancial by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in SmartFinancial by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 256.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of SmartFinancial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on SmartFinancial in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.14.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other.

