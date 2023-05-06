Wesley Miller Welborn Acquires 2,500 Shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Stock

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) Chairman Wesley Miller Welborn acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.38 per share, with a total value of $48,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 89,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,157.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Wesley Miller Welborn also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 1st, Wesley Miller Welborn purchased 525 shares of SmartFinancial stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.89 per share, for a total transaction of $10,967.25.
- On Thursday, February 9th, Wesley Miller Welborn acquired 159 shares of SmartFinancial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.19 per share, for a total transaction of $4,323.21.
SmartFinancial Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SMBK opened at $20.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $351.48 million, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.34. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 22.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SmartFinancial by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in SmartFinancial by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 256.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of SmartFinancial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on SmartFinancial in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.14.
SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other.
