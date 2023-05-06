TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) CFO Purchases $50,242.50 in Stock

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) CFO Michael M. Ozimek bought 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.71 per share, for a total transaction of $50,242.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,083 shares in the company, valued at $519,162.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Up 2.0 %
TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $28.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.44. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52 week low of $27.55 and a 52 week high of $39.36. The firm has a market cap of $550.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.90.
TrustCo Bank Corp NY Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is currently 36.27%.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.
About TrustCo Bank Corp NY
TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It accepts deposits and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.
