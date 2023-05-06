TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) CFO Purchases $50,242.50 in Stock

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) CFO Michael M. Ozimek bought 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.71 per share, for a total transaction of $50,242.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,083 shares in the company, valued at $519,162.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Up 2.0 %

TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $28.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.44. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52 week low of $27.55 and a 52 week high of $39.36. The firm has a market cap of $550.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.90.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is currently 36.27%.

Institutional Trading of TrustCo Bank Corp NY

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 499.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 131,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 109,391 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 45.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 308,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,520,000 after buying an additional 96,587 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 181.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 89,509 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 4th quarter valued at $2,257,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,352,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,173,000 after purchasing an additional 50,079 shares during the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It accepts deposits and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

