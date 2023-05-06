Peter M. Barker Sells 2,084 Shares of ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) Stock

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) EVP Peter M. Barker sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $41,617.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 220,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,398,851.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ForgeRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FORG opened at $19.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.27 and a 200-day moving average of $21.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -25.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. ForgeRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). ForgeRock had a negative net margin of 30.47% and a negative return on equity of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $63.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.29 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ForgeRock, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of ForgeRock

Separately, TheStreet downgraded ForgeRock from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FORG. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ForgeRock by 222.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in ForgeRock by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in ForgeRock by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 32.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ForgeRock

(Get Rating)

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.