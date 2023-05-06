Robert W. Stallings Acquires 1,000 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Rating) Director Robert W. Stallings bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.60 per share, with a total value of $46,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 247,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,510,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Up 2.2 %

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $16.51 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $25.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.17 and a 200-day moving average of $20.28.

Texas Capital Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.3594 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

