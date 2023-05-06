Credit Suisse Group Boosts Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $79.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

QSR has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen restated a market perform rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.13.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

QSR stock opened at $71.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.04. The firm has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $46.68 and a 1 year high of $73.24.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In other news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total transaction of $17,359,220.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,301,854.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at $139,145,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 351.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,297,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,465,000 after buying an additional 1,788,595 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,003,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,144,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 222.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,957,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Featured Articles

