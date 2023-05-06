Royal Bank of Canada Trims Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Target Price to $70.00

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCYGet Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an underperform rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.50.

Incyte stock opened at $66.56 on Wednesday. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $65.07 and a fifty-two week high of $86.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 45.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.40 and its 200-day moving average is $77.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Incyte had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $926.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Incyte by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,228,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,414,638,000 after buying an additional 238,448 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Incyte by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,644,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,309,121,000 after buying an additional 585,285 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,552,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $636,609,000 after purchasing an additional 100,077 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,206,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $613,542,000 after purchasing an additional 56,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 2.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,697,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,086,000 after purchasing an additional 106,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

