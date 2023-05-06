Wells Fargo & Company Cuts DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target to $75.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.64.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

NYSE:DD opened at $65.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.40. DuPont de Nemours has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $78.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.62.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.49%.

Institutional Trading of DuPont de Nemours

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. United Bank increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $821,000. 71.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Further Reading

