Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CHGG. Jefferies Financial Group cut Chegg from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Chegg from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chegg from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Chegg from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.77.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.19. Chegg has a fifty-two week low of $8.72 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $205.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.10 million. Chegg had a net margin of 34.97% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $63,201.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,322.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $63,201.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,322.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Esther Lem sold 5,700 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $96,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 171,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,888,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Chegg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $630,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Chegg by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 129,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after buying an additional 58,730 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chegg by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 35,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 10,527 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $573,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Chegg during the 3rd quarter worth $775,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

