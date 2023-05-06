Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Sells $420,000.00 in Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 552,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,991,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $105.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 251.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GFG Capital LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 65,851 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 17,494 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 249,566 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,778,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 9,023 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 13,323 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.