DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) PT Lowered to $81.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

DD has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.64.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DD stock opened at $65.51 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $78.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.62.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 12.49%.

Institutional Trading of DuPont de Nemours

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.