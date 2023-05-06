Robert W. Baird Raises Workiva (NYSE:WK) Price Target to $106.00

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WK. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Workiva from $101.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Workiva from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Workiva from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Workiva Price Performance

NYSE WK opened at $89.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.70 and its 200 day moving average is $86.68. Workiva has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $104.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workiva

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.20. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 4,861.53% and a negative net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $143.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.22 million. Research analysts forecast that Workiva will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 8,431 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $727,426.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,041,843.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Workiva news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $1,353,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,612,789.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 8,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $727,426.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,026 shares in the company, valued at $6,041,843.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,249 shares of company stock worth $3,389,641. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Workiva

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Workiva by 86.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 131.5% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 65.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process, and people. Its platform includes Wdesk, which offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and a full audit trail.

