Insider Selling: MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) SVP Sells $586,157.58 in Stock

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 6,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $586,157.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,048.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $90.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.57 and a 200 day moving average of $83.86. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.32 and a 12 month high of $91.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $961.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.76 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSC Industrial Direct

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 48.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSM. Loop Capital increased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.67.

About MSC Industrial Direct

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.