Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,007,000 after acquiring an additional 197,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,163,000 after purchasing an additional 275,725 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 5.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,943,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,014,000 after purchasing an additional 95,215 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 916,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,474,000 after purchasing an additional 32,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 12.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 617,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,027,000 after purchasing an additional 67,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $137.23 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $37.01 and a one year high of $143.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.10 and a 200-day moving average of $89.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Insider Activity

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.14. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,696 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $416,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,454.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on SMCI. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.