Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 700 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in BankUnited by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,684,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,898,000 after purchasing an additional 252,653 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 6.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,526,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,682,000 after acquiring an additional 292,991 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 0.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,911,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,663,000 after acquiring an additional 33,040 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 3.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,791,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,209,000 after acquiring an additional 60,936 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 9.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,439,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,196,000 after acquiring an additional 121,363 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at BankUnited

In related news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $49,505.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BankUnited Stock Performance

Shares of BKU stock opened at $18.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.10 and a 200-day moving average of $31.59. BankUnited, Inc. has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $42.17.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.23). BankUnited had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $456.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. This is a positive change from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 31.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BKU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BankUnited from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet cut BankUnited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Hovde Group raised BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on BankUnited from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on BankUnited from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.11.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

