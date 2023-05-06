Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 1,011 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MHK shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Loop Capital upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.08.

MHK stock opened at $100.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.17. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $87.01 and a one year high of $152.54.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 8.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $621,868.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,270.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $621,868.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,270.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $438,727.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,753.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,876 over the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

