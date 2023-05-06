18,500 Shares in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 18,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CC. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 19.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CC shares. UBS Group raised shares of Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.11.

Chemours Price Performance

CC stock opened at $29.51 on Friday. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $44.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.36. Chemours had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 27,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $983,086.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,232.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

Further Reading

