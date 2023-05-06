Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,516 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRR OpCo LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 9.7% during the third quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 68,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC lifted its stake in First Merchants by 103.0% in the third quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 24,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 12,332 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in First Merchants by 15.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 285,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,036,000 after acquiring an additional 37,831 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Merchants by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,799,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,303,000 after acquiring an additional 39,119 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Merchants by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 216,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,912,000 after acquiring an additional 13,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gary Lehman sold 1,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $58,731.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,450.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Merchants Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on FRME. StockNews.com started coverage on First Merchants in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on First Merchants from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRME opened at $26.32 on Friday. First Merchants Co. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.05.

First Merchants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is presently 32.24%.

First Merchants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

