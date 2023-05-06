Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 900 Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,260,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,610,000 after purchasing an additional 155,068 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,969,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,147,000 after acquiring an additional 715,217 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 579.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,122,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,566,000 after acquiring an additional 957,438 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,059,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,833,000 after acquiring an additional 42,031 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,045,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,852,000 after acquiring an additional 26,743 shares during the period.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.63.

Insider Activity at SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment Price Performance

In related news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total value of $222,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,199,016.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $222,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,199,016.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Byron Surrett sold 2,713 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $151,195.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,280.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,758 shares of company stock valued at $3,425,770. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SEAS opened at $55.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.67. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $68.19.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.37 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 16.82% and a negative return on equity of 82.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.