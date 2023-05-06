Shell Asset Management Co. Has $484,000 Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 334.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,773 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,294 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at about $409,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 84,748 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,328 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 5,062 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 317.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,826 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 14,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 522.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TNDM shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

Insider Activity

Tandem Diabetes Care Price Performance

In other news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $411,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,604.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $35.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.00 and its 200 day moving average is $41.99. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.43 and a 52 week high of $79.40.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. The business had revenue of $223.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.