Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,194,000 after buying an additional 1,848,437 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 228.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,569,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,400,000 after buying an additional 1,092,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,246 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,217,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,410,000 after purchasing an additional 880,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 830.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 837,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,791,000 after purchasing an additional 747,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

CRSP opened at $55.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.71. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $38.94 and a 1 year high of $86.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.27) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 54,271.70% and a negative return on equity of 31.85%. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue was down 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.84) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $1,206,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,141,421. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,500 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

