Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,100 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 5,645 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Lyft were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lyft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lyft in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LYFT. Susquehanna cut their price target on Lyft from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lyft from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BTIG Research lowered Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Shares of LYFT opened at $8.63 on Friday. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $21.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 134.14% and a negative net margin of 37.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

