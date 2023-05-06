Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 729.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FNF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

FNF stock opened at $34.14 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.84 and a 52-week high of $45.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.31.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.42). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.47%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

