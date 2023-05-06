Shell Asset Management Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) by 88.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,085 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 10,841 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. owned 0.12% of Orthofix Medical worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OFIX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,728,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $71,249,000 after acquiring an additional 185,310 shares in the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 4th quarter worth $3,285,000. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,389,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Orthofix Medical by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 669,623 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,897,000 after purchasing an additional 75,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Orthofix Medical by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 196,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 53,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Shweta Maniar sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $75,650.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Orthofix Medical in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

OFIX stock opened at $18.48 on Friday. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $30.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.67.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.56. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $122.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

