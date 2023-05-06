Shell Asset Management Co. Has $483,000 Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBA stock opened at $32.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.70. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52 week low of $29.59 and a 52 week high of $42.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.23). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

