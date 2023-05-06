Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Pool were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Pool by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 127.4% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter valued at about $730,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 84,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,063 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Pool from $460.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $383.20.

Pool Price Performance

Pool stock opened at $353.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $341.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.93. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $278.10 and a 12-month high of $423.97.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.21). Pool had a return on equity of 53.96% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.80%.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

