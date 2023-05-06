Shell Asset Management Co. Has $475,000 Stock Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,230 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 832.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.27.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $21.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.91. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $24.65.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.68 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 81.89%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

