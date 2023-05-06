Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 88.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312,775 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 257.2% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 1,285.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 97.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at about $46,000.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $9.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.92. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $8.67 and a fifty-two week high of $24.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.94 million. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ELAN. Barclays raised Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Insider Activity at Elanco Animal Health

In related news, Director R David Hoover bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 155,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,150. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Elanco Animal Health news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 15,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

