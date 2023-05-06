Shell Asset Management Co. Has $460,000 Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MPWR. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 31.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,624.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth $439,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

MPWR opened at $411.27 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.69 and a fifty-two week high of $541.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $479.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $423.18.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 31.15%. The firm had revenue of $460.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 44.25%.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.88, for a total value of $1,649,434.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 977,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,643,319.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.87, for a total transaction of $271,696.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,158,409.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.88, for a total transaction of $1,649,434.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 977,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,643,319.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,027 shares of company stock worth $48,320,044. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MPWR. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $608.00 to $527.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $425.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.67.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

