Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 2,091 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,836 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 41.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 202.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $30.53 on Friday. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.33 and a 12 month high of $54.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.36 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 25.82%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.79%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameris Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, insider James A. Lahaise acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.03 per share, for a total transaction of $330,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 79,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,413.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director William I. Jr. Bowen acquired 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $27,604.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,326.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James A. Lahaise acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.03 per share, with a total value of $330,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,413.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

