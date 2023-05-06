Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,649,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,853 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $27,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 145,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 527.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 1,441.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 293,824 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,065,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,087,000 after acquiring an additional 231,037 shares during the period. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vale Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $13.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $19.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.96. The company has a market capitalization of $62.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.87.

Vale Increases Dividend

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. Vale had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 38.16%. The company had revenue of $11.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.3542 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VALE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

