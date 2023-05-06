The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 175,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,360 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $27,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 48,822.8% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,281,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,097 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 15,418.9% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,728,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,816 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,973,000. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,085,000 after purchasing an additional 175,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Argus raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.27.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total value of $4,602,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,914,986.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $3,945,151.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 629,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,417,471.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total transaction of $4,602,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,260 shares in the company, valued at $16,914,986.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 122,462 shares of company stock worth $18,744,753. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $158.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.09. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $119.82 and a 1-year high of $163.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.21.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

